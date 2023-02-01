Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. 1,777,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

