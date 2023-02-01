Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,000. Casey’s General Stores makes up 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $7.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.90. 95,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day moving average is $220.59.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.