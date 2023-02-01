Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARLP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $204,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 52.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 301,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

