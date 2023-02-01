Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after buying an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after buying an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ:KHC remained flat at $40.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,253. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

