Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EOG traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,641. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average is $125.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.