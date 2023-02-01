Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $26.47 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up about 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $26,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SRE traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $159.34. 176,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,683. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Sempra Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

