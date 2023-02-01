Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $6,018,216.75 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $6,018,216.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,215,270 shares in the company, valued at $500,328,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of HRI stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.77. The stock had a trading volume of 210,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,554. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.
Several equities analysts have commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
