Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.30 million-$262.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.12 million.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

