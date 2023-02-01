Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) vs. BARK (NYSE:BARK) Head to Head Analysis

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40% BARK -13.95% -40.39% -20.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and BARK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 5.31 $37.52 million $17.04 17.16 BARK $507.41 million 0.70 -$68.30 million ($0.44) -4.57

Analyst Ratings

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hingham Institution for Savings and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A BARK 0 0 3 0 3.00

BARK has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 117.66%. Given BARK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of BARK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats BARK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

