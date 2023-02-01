HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Equities analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

