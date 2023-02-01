HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.22.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

