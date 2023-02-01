holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.01 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $30.01 million and $278,302.90 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.10 or 0.06916659 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00087935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00028808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00062113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025742 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05991577 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $105,153.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

