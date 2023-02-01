HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

HMST traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,589. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $529.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

