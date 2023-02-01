Hop Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $166,696.39 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $166,696.39 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

