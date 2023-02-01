Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.61

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
