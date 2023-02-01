Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hostelworld Group stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129.70 ($1.60). 39,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,639. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 131 ($1.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

