Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
Shares of Hostelworld Group stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129.70 ($1.60). 39,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,639. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 131 ($1.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About Hostelworld Group
Read More
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
- Old Dominion Freight Line Driving To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.