Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

HLI opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

