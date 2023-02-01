Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,632 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 180,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,929. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.