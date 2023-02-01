Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.65

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $88.27, with a volume of 273251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.27.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hub Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

