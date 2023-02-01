Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00 to $11.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.33.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.64. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

