Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00 to $11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.195 billion to $5.294 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.50 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,482. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.