Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

HUBB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUBB traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.05. 203,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,367. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.64. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.