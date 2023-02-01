HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $347.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.43. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,963. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

