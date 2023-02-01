Humanscape (HUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.47 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00398094 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.05 or 0.27942347 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00586737 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

