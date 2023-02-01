Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 84.48%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

