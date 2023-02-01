Huntington National Bank Has $1.64 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

