Huntington National Bank Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $123,920,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Exelon by 987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,205,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.