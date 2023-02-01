Huntington National Bank Has $3.43 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $214.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

