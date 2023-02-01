Huntington National Bank Has $3.73 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

