Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

ABC stock opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

