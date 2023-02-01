Huntington National Bank Purchases 117 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 153.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 502,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,896,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

