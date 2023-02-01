Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,681 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

