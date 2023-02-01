Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

