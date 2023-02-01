Huntington National Bank Sells 1,403 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in General Electric by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in General Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,682.67, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

