Huntington National Bank Sells 2,385 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

