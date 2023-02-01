Huntington National Bank Sells 32,017 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,017 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $140.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

