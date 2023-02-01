Huntington National Bank Sells 9,502 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.