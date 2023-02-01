Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

