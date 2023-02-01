Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eBay Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

