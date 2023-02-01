Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $103,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

NYSE:ITW opened at $236.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

