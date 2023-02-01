Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $416.83 million and approximately $47.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003164 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
