Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.64 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 104.80 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 90.76 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58). The firm has a market cap of £424.19 million and a PE ratio of 866.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

