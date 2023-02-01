Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 109,395 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4,762.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,395 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of CSL opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.44. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.05 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

