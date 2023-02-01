Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires Shares of 501,937 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 501,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,461,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

AMED stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

