Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 119,047 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 438.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,047 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Shares of ACN opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

