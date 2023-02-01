Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 26,117 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $162.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

