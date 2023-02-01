Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 383,653 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,653 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.37% of Gates Industrial worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

GTES stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

