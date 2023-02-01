Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 81,800 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.81% of Voya Financial worth $47,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

