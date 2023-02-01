Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $321,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $3,087,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $177.77. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.