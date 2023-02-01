Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.82 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.12% of Celanese worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $162.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

